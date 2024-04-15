StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

