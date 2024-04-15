Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bumble Put Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 48,074 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,543 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bumble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,395. Bumble has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -352.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

