Stifel Nicolaus Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $192.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $182.86. 5,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,130. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

