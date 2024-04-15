Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

