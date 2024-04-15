Stifel Nicolaus Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.17.

Shares of MCD opened at $267.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

