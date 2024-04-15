StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.21.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

