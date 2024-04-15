Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.96.

Stem Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.88. Stem has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 519,260 shares worth $1,197,289. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $50,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

