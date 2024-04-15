Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $85.09. 4,828,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,184. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

