Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 843,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,895. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

