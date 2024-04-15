Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 2.9%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 90,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 515,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

STGW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Stagwell Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stagwell by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

