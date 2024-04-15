Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.32.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Splash Beverage Group from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
