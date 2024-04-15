Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.32.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Splash Beverage Group from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Report on SBEV

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.