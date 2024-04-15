Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

SPR stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,432,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

