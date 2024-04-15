SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.74. 962,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,004. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

