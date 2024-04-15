S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

