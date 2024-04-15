Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

