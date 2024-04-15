Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $41.57 on Monday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

