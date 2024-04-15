Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $41.57 on Monday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Citi’s Results Say This About The Stock Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Video Gaming Rebound: Electronic Arts or Take-Two, Who Wins?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.