SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $62.41. 608,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,393,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

