SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.1% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 9,683,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,724,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

