Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $10.62. Snap One shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 539,297 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap One by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Snap One during the first quarter worth $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

