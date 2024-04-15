Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,135 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,055,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Select Medical stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $27.53. 240,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,178. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

