Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 203 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,504. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

