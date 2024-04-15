Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

