Sippican Capital Advisors Has $2.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

C traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,099,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.