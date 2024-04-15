Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.00% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

