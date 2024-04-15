Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 3,135 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 26,676,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,190,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.