Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 1,275 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 2,390,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

