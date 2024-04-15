Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 9.55. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

