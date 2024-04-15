Sierra Capital LLC Sells 44,580 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,488. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

