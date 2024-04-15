Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,059,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

