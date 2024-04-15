Sierra Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 778,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

