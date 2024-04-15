Sierra Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 447,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,219. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.