Sierra Capital LLC Buys 162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,071,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

