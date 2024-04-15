Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,129,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,002,885. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.