Sienna Senior Living (OTCBB:LWSCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCBB:LWSCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.