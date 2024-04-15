Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declines By 22.4%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.60. 238,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,356. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

