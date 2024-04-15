Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Decreases By 9.8%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on EML shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Eastern
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Eastern stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Eastern has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 32.12%.
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
