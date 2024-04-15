Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Decreases By 9.8%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EML shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern in the third quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Eastern has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

