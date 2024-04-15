Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Expands By 34.2%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

