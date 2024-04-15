Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Grows By 22.8%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Regency Centers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

