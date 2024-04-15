Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Grows By 25.2%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextNav stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NextNav Stock Performance

NextNav stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 83,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,554. NextNav has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

