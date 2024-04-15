Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 18.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

