Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Increases By 32.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,442,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.4 days.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGF traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61.

Nestlé Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 72.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. ( OTCMKTS:NSRGF Free Report ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

