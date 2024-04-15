Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Increases By 32.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,442,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.4 days.
OTCMKTS NSRGF traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 72.19%.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
