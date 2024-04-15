Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Increases By 21.8%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

NBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

