Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Increases By 21.8%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
NBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.