Short Interest in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Decreases By 21.0%

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MARX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 52,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Mars Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

