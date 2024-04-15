Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Expands By 37.3%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

LifeMD Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LFMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 227,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,080. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeMD by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 219,351 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

