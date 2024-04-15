Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Grows By 30.3%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
