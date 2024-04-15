Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expands By 9.6%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,780. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 86.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,360,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.