Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Grows By 33.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

