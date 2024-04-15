Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 26.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

GGAL stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. 1,340,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,467. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.