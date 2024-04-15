Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Expands By 10.2%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.3326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000.

