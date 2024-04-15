Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Expands By 10.2%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of GPIX stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.3326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
