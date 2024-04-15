Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Grows By 26.3%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. dynaCERT has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About dynaCERT
